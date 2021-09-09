Three foreign players in Midcourt ATF Championship leg-2

KARACHI: Three foreign players have entered the leg-2 of the Midcourt ATF Championship (14 & Under) that is to be held in Islamabad from September 25 to October 3.

According to the acceptance list, Great Britain’s Hammad Kashif, Chengiz Khan from the US, and Darina from Kazakhstan have entered to play this event.

Pakistan’s 28 players are playing this event. Pakistan’s Hamza Ali and Hussnain Ali, ranked 147th and 180th, respectively, are top seeds.

The Leg-1 is to be played from September 18-26 in which six foreign players have entered.

“These two events have UTR status. This is a good opportunity for our players to improve their Asian rankings,” said Zaira Ahmad, the founder of the Midcourt Tennis Initiative, while talking to ‘The News’.