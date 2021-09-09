Association teams named for T20 Cup

LAHORE: The head coaches of the six Cricket Associations in consultation with second XI coaches have finalised the Second XI teams for the Cricket Associations T20 Cup, which begins in September at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta.

Defending champions Central Punjab, led by Saif Badar, will begin their campaign against Faraz Ali’s Sindh on the opening day of the tournament.

Jalat Khan will lead Balochistan, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern will be led by Zohaib Khan and Umar Masood, respectively. Southern Punjab will be captained by Umar Siddique.

Fifteen matches will be played across eight days in the single-league competition and the team which tops the table will be declared winners.

The six teams will undergo Covid-19 rapid antigen test upon arrival at a hotel in Quetta on September 11 .

The squads and event schedule:

Balochistan 2nd XI – Jalat Khan (captain), Awais Zia, Abdul Hanan, Abdul Nasir, Aftab Ahmed, Fahad Hussain, Fahad Iqbal, Gohar Faiz, Gulraiz Sadaf (WK), Hidayat Ullah (WK), M Ibrahim Snr, M Junaid, Mohammad Shahid, Najeeb Ullah Achakzai, Syed Zainullah and Taj Wali

Central Punjab 2nd XI - Saif Badar (captain), Ahmed Abdullah Safi, Ali Shan, Asad Ali Jnr, Gohar Hafeez, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Junaid Ali, Kamran Afzal, M Faizan, M Irfan Jnr, Mudassar Riaz, Imran Dogar, Tabriaz Butt, Nisar Ahmed, Sohaib Ullah and Umar Akmal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI - Zohaib Khan (captain), Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Jamal, Aitizaz Habib, Amir Azmat, Maaz Khan, Mishal Khan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Nabi Gul, Niaz Khan, Sajjad Ali, Saqib Jamil, Arif Shah, Tahir Khan and Yasir Khan

Northern 2nd XI - Umair Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Ali Imran, Aqib Liaqat, Asad Raza, Ather Mehmood, Mubasir Khan, Munir Riaz, Nasir Nawaz, Raza Hassan, Sadaqat Ali, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Taimoor Sultan, Zaman Khan and Zeeshan Malik.

Sindh 2nd XI - Faraz Ali (captain), Ammad Alam, Arish Ali Khan, Asif Mehmood, Ghulam Mudassir, Imtiaz Laghari, Jahanzaib Sultan, Mohammad Afzal (WK), Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Umar, Rameez Aziz, Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Shahid Meerani, Umair bin Yousuf (VC) and Usman Khan.

Southern Punjab 2nd XI - Umar Siddique (captain), Ahsan Baig, Ali Majid, Ali Shafique, Dilbar Hussain, Hassan Khan, Humayun Altaf, Kaleem Ullah, M Shahryar, M Sudais, Moinuddin, Mukhtar Ahmed, Shahroon Siraj, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Khan and Yousuf Babar

Schedule (all matches at Bugti Stadium in Quetta):

15 Sep - Balochistan v KP; Central Punjab v Sindh

16 Sep – Northern v Southern Punjab; Balochistan v Sindh

17 Sep – Kp v Southern Punjab; Balochistan v Central Punjab

18 Sep – KP v Sindh; Central Punjab v Southern Punjab

19 Sep – Northern v Sindh; KP v Central Punjab

20 Sep – Balochistan v Northern; Sindh v Southern Punjab

21 Sep – Northern v KP; Balochistan v Southern Punjab

22 Sep – Northern v Central Punjab