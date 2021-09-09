Ramiz wants Test team to have a different captain

LAHORE: PCB’s to-be-chairman Ramiz Raja wants a separate captain for the Test team and Babar Azam to lead the ODI and T20 teams.
Ramiz expressed his desire to have a separate Test captain in a meeting with the players at the High Performance Centre.
He said that the ranking of the Pakistan team could be much better than it is.
Earlier, there were reports that Ramiz Raja changed the T20 squad selected in consultation with Babar Azam.
Babar wanted Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf and Usman Qadir in the squad but Raja had them removed and got Asif Ali, Khushdal Shah, Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood in their place.
LONDON: Alex Albon will return to the Formula One grid next season after agreeing a deal to race for Williams, the...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has warned all the affiliated units to not get carried away with reports of a...
ZURICH: Karsten Warholm produced one of the most memorable runs in Olympic history when he smashed his own world...
TOKYO: Japan will not host the FIFA Club World Cup later this year because of virus restrictions that could cap...
ZURICH: Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah will be one of 19 Olympic champions vying for prize money and...
LONDON: England will play home Test series against world champions New Zealand and South Africa in 2022, cricket...