Pakistan, China to sign two MoUs to boost agri exports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to sign two memorandum of understanding (MoUs) to enhance export of onion to China and to introduce revolutionary Chinese Juncao technology in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

It was decided at a meeting between the Chinese ambassador Nong Rong and minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

The ambassador said Juncao technology allows farmers to grow different types of nutritional mushrooms from chopped grasses without cutting down trees and damaging the environment.

"It can be used for producing feed, biogas and also minimize soil erosion to combat desertification." He said farmers can generate income in 7-10 days after planting mushroom substrate packs.

The ambassador said that one hectare of land produces 300 tons of fresh grass per year which can grow 120 tons of fresh mushroom or feed 300 goats. It solves the forage shortage in the winter season as well.

"13 centres of this technology have been set up globally and the next will be set up in Pakistan."

Rong said three tier exchanges should be promoted: government to government, business to business and research to research.

"PARC and Agricultural Research Institute of Beijing should take the lead on research-based exchange of technology."

He said the agricultural yield in Pakistan is almost half of that of China and that latest technological advances in agriculture can uplift the agro-economy of Pakistan. Ambassador Rong said the agricultural bilateral trade between the two countries has immense potential and exchange of agricultural technologies can enhance the productivity of agriculture in Pakistan and thus should be a primary area of focus.

Minister Imam said the trade between the two countries can achieve new heights if Pakistan enhances export of fruits, vegetables and rice to China. He said Pakistan has huge export potential in terms vegetables and fruits such as mango, citrus fruits, apple cherries etc.