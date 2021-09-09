PCJCCI for biomass energy

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday asked the government to lay down policies for encouraging biomass energy generation and joint ventures with China to meet the energy needs of the industry.
Addressing a meeting of the Energy Committee, PCJCCI President SM Naveed said that biomass was not limited to habitat and animal waste but also included feedstock, such as agricultural stalk, straw and trash, agro-industrial, paddy husks and shells.
“The total estimated biomass potential of Pakistan is 50,000 GWh/year, which can contribute up to 36 percent of the total nation's energy,” he said.
