 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Albon agrees Williams deal

Sports

Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

LONDON: Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season after agreeing a deal to race for Williams.

The London-born Thai will take close friend George Russell’s seat following confirmation of the Briton’s deal to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022.

Albon, 25, was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull after he struggled to keep pace with Max Verstappen in his first full season with the team.

