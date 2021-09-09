Muzzling the press

This refers to the editorial ‘Let it go’ (September 6). It alludes to the imminent showdown between the government and the press, aided by national and international press and human rights organisations and all the major opposition parties of Pakistan. The reason for this contention is, of course, the draconian Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill, which the government wants to convert into law.

The government wants to bring together all media-related laws and legislate an all-powerful authority, the PMDA, to police not only the print and electronic media but the cyberspace as well. Dissemination of fake news, which allegedly brings a bad name to Pakistan, is cited as the justification for this draconian law.

The truth of the matter, however, is that the supposedly anti-state media outlets that bring a bad name to the country do not mar Pakistan’s name, but rather such draconian laws do. Given that Pakistan is already under the spotlight due to the Afghanistan situation, it should allow press freedom.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad