Paradise lost

Swat has a beautiful landscape and is one of the biggest and the busiest tourist attractions of the country. However, the beauty of this valley is marred each passing day by the hotels in the areas that pollute River Swat, all the way from Kalam to Mingora.
Sewerage from these hotels drains directly into the river, making the water murky, and harming the local flora and fauna. The district administration should take strict actions against the polluters to save this natural treasure.
Suleman A Khan
Swat
