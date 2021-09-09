Unaddressed complaints

While the prime minister deserves appreciation for creating the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal for dealing with the grievances of common citizens, the authorities concerned should also establish a cell to monitor the ultimate fate of complaints.
What usually happens is that the complaint or suggestion is shuffled from desk to desk, but eventually, in most cases, the matter remains unresolved while the complainant receives a message that reads ‘Relief granted. Matter closed’.
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore
