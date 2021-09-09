Moazzam, Tugendhat discuss Afghan situation

LONDON: High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan held a meeting with Chair Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Commons, Tom Tugendhat MP, and shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday, he also apprised Tugendhat of Pakistan’s facilitation of the evacuation efforts and humanitarian support.
During the meeting, Pakistan-UK bilateral relations also came under discussion. The High Commissioner said Pakistan valued friendship with the UK and both countries had a lot to accomplish together.
