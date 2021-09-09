‘Transformative’ digital methods to help curb land-grabbing: Imran

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday unveiled “transformative” methods — the digitisation of records and cadastral mapping of lands — to ensure transparency and eliminate the perennial plague of land-grabbing.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of the digitisation of land records and cadastral mapping of the federal capital territory. The Prime Minister said the endeavour would be undertaken in two-phases. The first phase will see the digitisation of land records and cadastral mapping in Islamabad — which had already been completed — Lahore and Karachi. In the second phase, it would be broadened to other urban areas of the country, he added.

The Prime Minister, referring to the complexities of the past land records system, observed that the common folk had faced tremendous challenges while their lands were grabbed by the “powerful clique who have no regard for the law of the land”.

“I will commend the efforts of Capital Development Authority and Survey of Pakistan for the completion of the survey of lands in Islamabad. Under the digital data system, lands worth Rs400 billion were retrieved from the land-grabbing mafia including Rs300 billion in lands of CDA and the other Rs100 billion of forest land,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians, relevant authorities and the media. Terming the process “transformative” the Prime Minister said land records would now be available online, facilitating the people through use of modern technology.

He said with the use of this technology in Islamabad, 45 acres of green areas along the Srinagar Highway alone had now been stretched over to 113 acres, adding about, 1,000 acres of forest land was under illegal occupation. The Prime Minister further said the poor had always suffered at the hands of land-grabbers, but now with the use of such technology, the state’s lands could be protected.

He also said overseas Pakistanis, who he has frequently described as the nation’s biggest assets, could be wooed to invest in the country by creating a suitable environment. These technological gadgets could be conduits to facilitate them, he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the rule of law was vital for economic gains as it was the criteria which also ensured justice. He also regretted that chunks of lands belonging to overseas Pakistanis had often been under the illegal occupation by “Qabza group”, adding that about 50 per cent of cases in the courts pertained to land issues.

The Prime Minister also maintained that his government was making strenuous efforts for afforestation of the country to tackle the looming issues of global warming and pollution by enhancing the forest cover.