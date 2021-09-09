Premature to comment on new Afghan setup: Fawad

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that it would be premature to comment on the caretaker government announced a day earlier by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“We should wait a while, it is not appropriate to comment at this time,” the minister said in an interview with BBC. To a question, Chaudhry said the government learned through the media that the CIA chief visited Kabul. He said according to media reports, Turkish and Qatari intelligence chiefs were also present in the Afghan capital.

The minister said in the absence of a formal government there, a framework was needed where both Pakistan and Afghanistan could discuss bilateral issues. “We have been facing serious problems with Afghanistan, including the expansion of ISIS, the refugees problem and the TTP’s (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) migration from Afghanistan,” he said.

“We have been in talks with the Taliban and Pakistan also facilitated their talks with the United States,” he said. Pakistan assisted and evacuated thousands of foreign nationals from Afghanistan which was appreciated by the international community, he said.

The minister said there was no military solution to Afghanistan issue and this was what Pakistan had been trying to convince the world since 2007. “Had Pakistan’s advice been paid heed the situation in Afghanistan today would have been different,” he added.

Pakistan lost 80,000 lives due to the Afghan war and suffered $150 billion in economic losses and India was constantly trying to defame Pakistan through baseless propaganda, Chaudhry said.

He said the Indian media’s “fabricated game show” of Pakistan’s participation in the Panjshir fighting was “ludicrous” and a “malign act”.

This fake story was screened in a number of Indian talk shows which proved how marketing agencies were working in India to fulfil nefarious designs against Pakistan.