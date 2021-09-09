Dutch, German envoys discuss evacuations with interior minister

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The ambassadors of Germany and The Netherlands called on the interior minister on Tuesday and discussed Afghan evacuations and the prevailing situation in the country, a day after the Taliban revealed an interim setup.

German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck and Netherlands Ambassador Wouter Plomp met interior minister Sheikh Rashid here to discuss matters of mutual interest, including the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

The Dutch envoy said sustainable peace and development in Afghanistan was the joint objective of Pakistan and the European Union. He said the EU was ready to fully support Pakistan in the prevailing situation.

The German ambassador expressed the desire to evacuate those Afghan citizens working with their organisations in Afghanistan and sought support from Pakistan. The minister assured full cooperation to the European envoys for further evacuation.

Both the envoys thanked Pakistan for its timely assistance in the safe evacuation of foreigners, particularly European citizens and concerned members of organisations from Afghanistan. They appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for the safe evacuation of foreigners. They also hailed the role of Pakistan for its long-term support and accommodating a large number of Afghan refugees.

The interior minister told them that long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for stability in the region and the world. Rashid said peace in Afghanistan was a must for peace in Pakistan, adding that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said the government of Pakistan was providing full assistance to those Afghan citizens and foreigners leaving Afghanistan. The minister said a facilitation desk was set up at the ministry to provide round-the-clock support in that regard.

He said Pakistan was fulfilling its responsibilities and providing full assistance on humanitarian grounds. The minister said that Pakistan was already serving four million Afghan refugees for the last 40 years.