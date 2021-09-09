Pakistan looking to boost multi domain ties with EU: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.
The Army chief made these remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of European Union Androulla Kaminara, who called on him, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the current situation in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with EU were discussed.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghanistan situation, including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
