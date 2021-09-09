Javid defends care tax amid concerns over fairness

LONDON: Boris Johnson’s manifesto commitment-busting tax hike has been criticised for being unfair across the generations and offering more benefits to wealthy southern households.

The Resolution Foundation think tank acknowledged the Prime Minister had grasped the issue of addressing adult social care which had been ducked by previous occupants of No 10.

But the majority of the money raised in the first three years of the package is intended for the NHS and the think tank raised concerns about the way it will be funded.

The think tank’s analysis came ahead of a Commons vote on the plans, with the Prime Minister set to meet Tory MPs in a bid to win over potential rebels opposed to a 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance which breaches the manifesto they stood on in 2019.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the decision to abandon the election pledge in order to provide £12 billion extra a year for the NHS and adult social care was the sign of a “responsible and serious government”.

But he acknowledged the extra money may not be enough to clear NHS waiting lists.

The new health and social care levy will be based on increased national insurance contributions and caps the total lifetime cost of care in England at £86,000 from October 2023.

The Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on living standards, said the new system was generationally unfair because the bulk of the money comes from working age people.

Although the levy will hit the earnings of working people above retirement age from April 2023, the think tank said only one-in-six pensioner households have earnings.

In contrast, two-thirds have private pension income that is exempted from the levy. The levy also excludes other sources of income such as rental income from buy-to-let homes.

The think tank said the £86,000 cap on care costs will be of most benefit to those in the more affluent south of England because not only will they see a greater share of their total assets protected by the cap, higher care costs mean they are also more likely to reach the cap and then receive state support.

But poorer parts of England could benefit from the new means test – which sees care costs covered for those with assets under £20,000, and help available to those with up to £100,000.

The think tank said in the North East only 29 per cent of individuals aged over-70 have sufficient assets that they might receive no state support, compared with almost half in the South West.

But the think tank warned that many people might still need to sell their home to pay for care if they do not have significant other assets.

Resolution Foundation chief executive Torsten Bell said: “The tax rises that will pay for a bigger NHS are generationally unfair, excluding rich retirees while prioritising wealthy landlords over their tenants.”

Javid defended the package, telling the BBC: “These are the acts of a responsible and serious government. As Health and Social Care Secretary, I can certainly point to the huge challenges – fair to say the biggest challenges in our lifetime – that the NHS and social care have faced. As a government you can either stand back and leave it as ‘business as usual’, or you can address it and help tackle these challenges.”

He said that “doggedly” sticking to the manifesto commitment could have led to 13 million people being on NHS waiting lists in three years’ time as a result of the backlog built up during the pandemic.

Asked if the money would clear the backlog, Javid told Sky News: “No responsible health secretary can make that kind of guarantee.”