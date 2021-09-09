Invisible plight

We live in a country where the GDP goes up but relative to inflation people's income goes down, and foreign reserves expand but purchasing power of ordinary people shrinks. In our country subsidies are given to wealthy industrialists but at the same time those meant for the poor are slashed because they are assumed to be a burden on the national exchequer. It is no wonder that despite swollen foreign exchange reserves, ordinary people continue to suffer while the rich get richer. We are reaping the rewards of modern industrial capitalism, which benefits only the top echelons of society while people are left to rue their fortunes.

Dr Fareed Ahmed

Bahawalpur