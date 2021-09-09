These days, some passenger buses in Gwadar often carry smuggled diesel. The tanks are unloaded on the way to Lasbela, which is some kilometres away from Karachi, and this unloading takes two to three hours.
In the meantime, the passengers have to wait inside the buses in agonizing heat. A large number of these passengers are patients going to Karachi for their check-ups and are constantly inconvenienced. The authorities concerned should look into the matter.
Zeb Baloch
Gwadar
