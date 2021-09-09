According to some media reports and a research paper by the University of Peshawar, the city will face an acute water shortage and urban flooding in the near future due to the consistent urbanisation and depletion of the groundwater table. The research claims that groundwater is the sole source of water supply to Peshawar, which has more than 1,400 public tube wells with a total discharge of eight million gallons per hour. In addition to these, private tube wells, hand pumps and dug wells are also in use. However, the study found that the situation of the water table in the old city is quite alarming. In some areas, the water table has dropped by more than 16 meters. The increase in impermeable surfaces has depleted the rate of groundwater recharge. The recharge rate from precipitation has also dropped. In addition, urbanisation will be one of the major sources of urban flooding in Peshawar in the future
Land zoning and land use regulation could address the problem. These regulations should focus on demolishing the old infrastructure and replacing it with multi-story buildings to protect the forested and agricultural land as implemented by Japan. The Mohmand Dam Project, which is under construction, could greatly help in addressing the fast depleting ground water table in the provincial metropolis.
Khan Faraz
Peshawar
