 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
Pindi gets 85mm rain in 30 minutes

National

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Women, children and motorists suffered as heavy rainfall on Tuesday brought the traffic to halt on the Airport Road and vicinity.

There was an emergency-like situation here at the Airport Road on Tuesday after the heavy rainfall. According to the Met office, Rawalpindi received 85mm rain while Islamabad received 80mm rain within half an hour, adding that more rainfall was expected in the next 24 hours.

