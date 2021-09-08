Fake currency recovered

MARDAN: The police arrested a person and recovered fake Pakistani currency worth Rs1.9 million from him. District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan had received complaints of use of fake currency from different areas of Chura Police Station constituted a police party.A communique said the police during the search arrested a person named Yaseen at Tut Killay Chowk on Bakhshali Road and recovered fake Pakistani currency notes worth Rs1.9 million from his bag. The police registered a case against him and started an investigation.