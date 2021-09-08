Accused commits suicide in Swat police lockup

MINGORA: An accused committed suicide by strangulating himself at lockup of Bunrr Police Station in Mingora city on Tuesday.

The Bunrr police had arrested one Wajid in a narcotics case and put him in the lockup.

The accused committed suicide by strangulating himself with the string of his shalwar.

District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash suspended the muharrir and additional station house officer and registered a case against them for the negligence.