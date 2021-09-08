Free-medical camp held for dengue patients

MANSEHRA: A group of doctors on Tuesday organised a free-medical camp for the dengue fever patients in Darband.

“We checked around 350 patients and almost 50 percent of them were suffering from dengue fever,” Dr Adil Zahir told reporters at the end of camp. Three doctors voluntarily organised the medical camp and provided free- of-cost medicines and testing facilities.

Shakeel Medical Store provided building facilities for the medical camp where patients from Darband and its adjoining areas rushed for the treatment.

Dr Adil said that doctor Danish and Dr Luqman had moved voluntarily to extend healthcare and treatment services to patients.

“This area is under severe grip of the dengue virus and if this current situation persists for a couple of weeks, this team would also hold another free medical camp here,” he added.