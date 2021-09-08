Teachers, students vow to resist privatisation of colleges

JAMRUD: The teaching staff and students staged a protest rally against the proposed privatization of colleges and the formation of board of governors at the historic Bab-e-Khyber here on Tuesday.

A large number of professors, lecturers and students from the government gathered at the historic Bab-e-Khyber and announced that privatization of educational institutions would be opposed tooth and nail. The protesters, holding banners and placards with words of their demands, also chanted slogans against the government for introducing a new system in the colleges.

Addressing the rally, Prof Noor Sher and others said that privatization of colleges was tantamount to closing the doors of education to poor students.

They said that they would not allow anyone to hand over the educational institutions to capitalists to fleece the poor students.

The speakers asked the government to reverse its decision of privatizing educational institutions or else they would launch a protest movement.

They also said that professors, lecturers and students from all over the province would stage a protest outside the Provincial Assembly building on Friday on which the bill pertaining to privatization of colleges would be debated.