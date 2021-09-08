Punjab Revenue Dept collects Rs62.017b

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Department has collected a total sum of Rs62,017 million against a target of Rs 59,849 million in the heads of land revenue, stamp duty, agricultural income tax and water rate during the financial year 2020-21 which is 104 per cent of the overall target.
Provincial Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar told media here Tuesday that Rs17,372 million against the target of Rs16,000 million was collected in the head of land revenu.
