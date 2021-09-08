 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
Two killed over property dispute

National

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

BARA: Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when two groups exchanged fire over a property dispute in the Maidan area in Tirah valley on Tuesday, official and local sources said.

They said Millat Khan and Zahid Khan, stated to be cousins, exchanged harsh words over a property dispute.

