Students protest proposed privatisation of colleges

NOWSHERA: The students of Government College, Nowshera, on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the proposed privatization of colleges and formation of board of governors in the province.

The protesting students, led by Qasim Ahmad of the United Students Front, blocked the Grand Trunk (GT) Road for traffic at Shobra Chowk and chanted slogans against the authorities of the education department.

Speaking on the occasion, the students’ leaders said that the government had planned to privatize colleges and form BoGs to run them, which would never be accepted.

They alleged that the government under a conspiracy was making policies, which were detrimental to deprive the poor of getting education.

The protestors said that authorities of the education department and leaders of teaching staff of the colleges should sit and resolve the issue or else they would launch a violent protest movement against the government.