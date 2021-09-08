Sindh cabinet forms body to stop issuance of fake domiciles, PRCs

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the divisional commissioners to scrutinise the domiciles and permanent residence certificates (PRCs) issued in all the districts of the province during the last three years, and submit a report to him within 60 days so that a decision against the misuse of domiciles/ PRCs could be taken accordingly and the fraudulent practice could be stopped.

Presiding over the provincial cabinet meeting at the CM House on Tuesday, he directed the chief secretary to fix responsibility as to which officials were involved in issuing fake domiciles and permanent residency certificates so that exemplary punishments could be awarded to them. The cabinet raised the issue of misuse of Sindh’s domicile/ PRC by non-residents for obtaining admissions to educational institutes and getting government jobs, both of federal and provincial governments, against the quota reserved for the residents of the province. In May last year, the chief minister had constituted a committee under the Senior Member Board of Revenue in May 2020 to probe into the alleged misuse of domiciles/ PRCs.

The committee probed the process of issuing these important documents in four districts — Larkana, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Ghotki and Jamshoro — and submitted a report. According to the report, 423 cases of domicile/ PRCs were examined, of them 154 were declared suspicious in four districts on various grounds. The additional chief secretary of the home department, Qazi Shahid Pervez, told the cabinet that the deputy commissioners had delegated the responsibility of issuing domiciles and PRCs to the additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. It was pointed out that a private company was tasked with doing the important work of domiciles/ PRCs without adequate checks and balances.

The conditions of furnishing important documents like an affidavit were not executed properly and many were found defective. Most of the required documents as ‘proof of residence’ were not attested/ verified. The chief minister said the domicile certificate was wrongly used as a proof for permanent residence at a particular place. He added that under the Pakistan Citizenship Act, 1951, a domicile was the certificate of citizenship of Pakistan and did not limit it to any province or a particular place. He said the PRC was a document of residence in a particular area. Shah, with the approval of the cabinet, constituted a committee to review the rules of issuing domiciles and PRCs and suggest amendments.

The committee comprises Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboob, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab and the senior member of the Board of Revenue. The chief minister directed all the divisional commissioners to conduct a detailed scrutiny of the domiciles/ PRCs issued in their districts during the last three years and submit a report. He also told the IT department to develop a database of the domiciles/PRCs.