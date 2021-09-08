Four three star generals reshuffled

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has reshuffled four three-star generals, posting Lt. Gen Sahir Shamhad Mirza as the new Corps Commander Rawalpindi.
He would replace Lt. Gen Azhar Abbas who has been appointed as Chief of General Staff in his place.
Lt. Gen Waseem Ashraf, who was serving as Commander of Strike Corps Multan, has been given assignment of Director General Joint Staff Headquarters. He would be replaced by Lt. Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider as Corps Commander Multan who was serving as DG Joint Staff Headquarters.
The new postings and transfers came a little over one month prior to retirement of three lieutenant generals. Inspector General Arms Lt. Gen Majid Ehsan, Quarter Master General Lt. Gen Aamir Abbasi and Commander Army Air Defence Lt. Gen Hamooduz Zaman will be retiring next month on completion of their service.
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has presented a report to its Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, informing...
LAHORE: The first auction of the Walton Airport land was made successful in the second attempt Tuesday as the Lahore...
ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Alzaabi has maintained that the Dubai Expo will...
ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday said the world would pay a heavy price if it continued...
LAHORE: The federal government Tuesday issued a notification posting Federal Secretary Industries Kamran Ali Afzal as...
KARACHI: The cargo ship that was stuck off the Karachi beach has finally started floating after 48 days, Geo News...