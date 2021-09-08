PFUJ seeks increased security for journalists amid threat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed deep concern over the threat hurled by the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and asked the government and the media owners to take immediate steps to increase security of journalists.

TTP Spokesman Muhammad Khurrasani in a statement issued on social media has warned the media not to use the term “terrorists” against them otherwise they would also be treated as “enemies”.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi expressed deep concern over the safety of journalists, particularly those working in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. They regretted that over 30 journalists have already become victims to the target killings by militants in those provinces and not a single case has so far been resolved or anyone arrested.

The new threat has again raised alarm bells among the journalists’ community. “We are being targeted from both sides,” the statement said, and added that it was high time that the government should accept all the recommendations suggested by the PFUJ in the proposed Journalists’ Safety and Protection Bill.

“We have suggested that the media owners should be bound to provide life insurance to all the employees, particularly those working in the conflict areas,” the statement said. “Media owners should also provide safety gear to those working in the conflict areas as well as provide them with special training in dealing with such situations.”

The PFUJ president and secretary general also called upon the National Assembly’s Sub-Committee on Information to consider the amendments seriously suggested by the PFUJ in the proposed bill to make it more effective.

“We have already submitted our clause-by-clause written suggestions on the proposed safety bill and we believe that the NA Standing Committee on Information will adopt these recommendations without any further delay in the larger interest of the journalists’ community,” the statement added.