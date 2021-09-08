 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
Man killed over minor issue in Kundian

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

SARGODHA: A 21-year-old man was killed over a minor issue in Kundian police limits. According to police, Muhammad Saifullah of Mohallah Ahmedabad, had an altercation with his friends Mohsin and Irfan of the same locality over a minor issue a few days back.

