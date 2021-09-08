Students, teachers unite against privatisation of govt colleges in KP

NOWSHERA/ JAMRUD: The students and lecturers of the government colleges have strongly protested against the proposed privatization of colleges and formation of board of governors in the province, describing the move as detrimental to the interest of common people.

Staging a protest in Nowhera, the students of Government College, Nowshera, staged a protest demonstration against the proposed privatization of colleges in the province. Led by Qasim Ahmad of the United Students Front, the protesting students, blocked the Grand Trunk (GT) Road for traffic at Shobra Chowk and chanted slogans against the authorities of the education department.

Addressing the students, the leaders said that the government had planned to privatize colleges and form BoGs to run them, which would never be accepted. They alleged that the government under a conspiracy was framing policies to deprive the poor from getting education.

Saeed Zaman Afridi adds: Similarly in Jamrud, the teaching staff and students staged a protest rally against the proposed privatization of colleges and the formation of board of governors at the historic Bab-e-Khyber. Addressing the rally, Prof Noor Sher and others said the professors, lecturers and students from all over the province would stage a protest on Friday.