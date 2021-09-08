Complaints against anomalies: KP governor freezes UoH hiring process

HARIPUR: Governor Shah Farman has ordered the freezing of the hiring process in the University of Haripur (UoH) after receiving complaints of alleged irregularities, sources said here on Tuesday.

The process would remain suspended till the completion of the review of all the hiring that was made during the last year, sources said. The governor has asked the vice-chancellor and registrar to attend the meeting scheduled to be held on September 9 chaired by the governor's principal secretary.

According to a letter sent from the KP Governor‘s Secretariat, bearing No I/7/-1/GS/19/5595-98 and dated September 3, 2021, the chancellor (governor) referred to the complaints of irregularities in the massive recruitments being made in the UoH on the basis of illegally set criteria in the statutes violating procedures and without need assessment.

The governor asked the UoH vice-chancellor to freeze the process of hiring and attend the meeting scheduled for September 9, at the Governor’s House Peshawar. The chancellor ordered his principal secretary to chair the meeting and thoroughly review the process of hiring.

The UoH vice-chancellor was asked to attend the meeting along with the registrar and relevant record of filling of different positions that were in progress at this stage and those of appointments made during the last year.

When approached for comments Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anwar Ul Hasan Gilani confirmed the letter from the chancellor and added that he had advertised different positions of teaching and administration staff.

He said the quantification process was underway and was likely to be completed within a month before the selection board. Prof Dr Anwar Ul Hasan Gilani said the UoH administration had a very clean record and has so far won 24 court cases filed by individuals and the reason, he claimed was, the UoH had applied a single principle of transparency to all candidates.