 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
Husband kills pregnant wife

National

Our Correspondent  
Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021
OKARA: A pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband over a domestic issue at Jaboka village on Tuesday. Muhammad Arif and his pregnant wife Shafia Bibi quarreled over some issue. Later, the accused allegedly tortured her to death. Her child was also dead due to severe beating of the accused. Satghara police have registered a case.

