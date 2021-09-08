Punjab Revenue Dept collects Rs62 billion

LAHORE: The Provincial Revenue Department has collected a total sum of Rs62.017 billion against a target of Rs59.849 billion in the heads of land revenue, stamp duty, agricultural income tax and water rate during the financial year 2020-21 which is 104 per cent of the overall target; this was stated by Provincial Revenue Minister Malik Anwar in a statement here Tuesday.

The minister disclosed that Rs17.372 billion against the target of Rs16 billion was collected in the head of land revenue (mutation fee etc). Rs39.040 billion against the target of Rs37.714 billion for stamp duty, Rs2.366 billion against a target of Rs2.5 billion for agricultural income tax and Rs3.239 billion was received against the target of Rs3.635 billion for water rate. The minister said that the revenue department was working hard to collect government charges and taxes to ensure the availability of resources for development work.