Showers forecast for Sindh, Punjab, KP

LAHORE: The Met officials have forecast thundershower in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Sindh.

According to the Met officials, monsoon currents were affecting upper areas of the country and are likely to move southward and may persist during the next four days. They predicted thundershowers in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Sindh. Isolated heavy falls were likely to occur in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir while hot and very humid weather was expected in other parts of the country, they forecast.

In Lahore, partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Rainfall was recorded at Mithi, Sialkot, Murree, Kakul and Kalat. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 36.5°C and minimum was 27°C.