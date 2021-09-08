Resolution in Punjab PA against traffic wardens’ ‘misbehaviour’

LAHORE: A PML-N MPA has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against “unwarranted” challans of citizens by City Traffic Police Lahore.
PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz submitted the resolution in the assembly secretariat on Tuesday. In the resolution, she said that citizens of Lahore were reporting cases of misconduct, abuse of power, insult, fights and violence by the traffic wardens. She said such incidents had become a routine and no action to stop such incidents was initiated by Lahore’s traffic police.
“Every traffic warden is given a target of issuing more than 20 challans daily,” she claimed in the resolution and said that instead of giving awareness and warnings to the citizens about traffic laws, the traffic wardens were issuing tickets and imposing heavy fines on the citizens who were already suppressed by highest inflation in the history of Pakistan.
Hina Pervaiz called for a change in the behaviour of traffic wardens and demanded a review of the traffic challan issuing policy. She also demanded the government impose a ban on field postings of traffic wardens who misbehaved with the citizens.
