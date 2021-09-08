Downpour in twin cities: Rawalpindi’s Airport Road, adjoining areas bear brunt

RAWALPINDI: Women, children and motorists suffered as heavy rainfall on Tuesday brought the traffic to halt on the Airport Road and vicinity.

There was an emergency-like situation here at the Airport Road on Tuesday after the heavy rainfall. According to the Met office, Rawalpindi received 85mm rain while Islamabad received 80mm rain within half an hour, adding that more rainfall was expected in the next 24 hours.

Dozens of private and public vehicles broke down on the Airport Road from Ammar Chowk to Gulzar-e-Quaid, causing heavy traffic jams. The worst-affected segment was the women who groaned over the mismanagement as they were stuck in the flood like situation.

The fragile infrastructure succumbed to half-an-hour spell of rain as water gushed into the residential areas, including Shah Khalid Colony, Shah Faisal Colony and Gulzar-e-Quaid. Given the flood-like situation, the traffic wardens could not do anything and the traffic came to a halt, creating huge problems for ambulances.

In contrast, the situation in the city areas remained under control as the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials were present all around. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) official spokesman Umar Farooq said, “We have cleared all areas where rainwater was present. We are ready to face any kind of situation.”

Meanwhile, the heavy rain exposed the poor drainage system of various localities of the city making the lives of inhabitants of these areas as well as people travelling on roads miserable. The traffic remained stuck in different spots due to inundated Murree Road and Airport Road. Long queues of vehicles could be seen on these roads due to inundated Committee Chowk Underpass, Mareer Chowk, Raja Bazaar and on Airport Road from Ammar Chowk to Gulzar-e-Quaid. The majority of vehicles developed faults due to traffic jams.

The residents settled around Airport Road particularly Shah Khalid Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, and Gulzar-e-Quaid faced the worst kind of difficulties as the rainwater entered their homes. The traffic wardens remained busy in controlling the situation but in vain because of inundated roads On the other hand, city areas were under control because Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials were present all around. Water sucking machines were present in the majority of low-lying.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) spokesman Umar Farooq told ‘The News’ that they have cleared all areas where rainwater was present. “We are ready to face any kind of situation,” he said. He said that the water level was 4 feet at Gawalmandi and 6 feet at Katariyan.