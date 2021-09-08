Three die of electrocution

SUKKUR: Three people, including two girls, came into contact with electric wires in two different incidents in Nawabshah and Hyderabad. Reports said a 13-year-old girl Sofia, d/o Muhammad Ashraf, and Alisha, d/o Dost Muhammad Hajam, accidently came into contact with a domestic fan that had some live electric wiring at Karimabad Bus Stop of Nawab Wali Muhammad in Nawabshah. They both died on the spot. In another incident, a boy was electrocuted by an electric iron and died in Hyderabad.