Three die of electrocution

SUKKUR: Three people, including two girls, came into contact with electric wires in two different incidents in Nawabshah and Hyderabad. Reports said a 13-year-old girl Sofia, d/o Muhammad Ashraf, and Alisha, d/o Dost Muhammad Hajam, accidently came into contact with a domestic fan that had some live electric wiring at Karimabad Bus Stop of Nawab Wali Muhammad in Nawabshah. They both died on the spot. In another incident, a boy was electrocuted by an electric iron and died in Hyderabad.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday revealed that...
RAWALPINDI: Women, children and motorists suffered as heavy rainfall on Tuesday brought the traffic to halt on the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has expressed deep concern over the threat hurled by the banned...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz , billed as the most formidable opposition party among the anti-government...
ISLAMABAD: The world’s largest democracy India, and its media Monday again made a fool of themselves when it aired...
LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bails of former commissioner Rawalpindi and project...