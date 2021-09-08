 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Transferred

National

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

LAHORE Several transfers and postings have been made in Livestock & Dairy Development, Punjab. Dr Asif Suleman Sahi has been transferred and posted as Director Livestock Sargodha Division, Dr Rana Abdul Raoof as Director Sahiwal Division and Dr M Yousuf as Director Breed Improvement. Dr Ehtishamul Haq has been posted as DG (Extension).

More From National

More From Latest