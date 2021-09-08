 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

UC secretary shot dead over enmity

National

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

TOBA TEK SINGH: A union council secretary was shot dead over enmity at Gojra on Tuesday. Muhammad Bilal Aslam of Chak 435/JB was irrigating his crops at his farmland when his opponents allegedly opened fire at him. As a result, he received serious injuries and died instantly. Gojra Sadar police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

More From National

More From Latest