Shopkeeper kills man, injures brother over bike parking issue

MULTAN: A motorcyclist was shot dead by a shopkeeper over a minor issue at Delhi Gate on Tuesday.

Reportedly, biker Zubair Ahmed, a resident of Delhi Gate, was parking his bike in front of a shop. In the meantime, owner of the shop accused Saeed Ahmed forbade Zubair not to park his bike in front of his shop.

The biker and the shopkeeper exchanged hot words over the issue. Later, shopkeeper Saeed Ahmed took out his pistol and allegedly opened fire at the biker. As a result, Zubair was killed on the spot while his sister Zohra and brother Hamza sustained injuries. —Correspondent