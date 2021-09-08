Shopkeeper kills man, injures brother over bike parking issue

MULTAN: A motorcyclist was shot dead by a shopkeeper over a minor issue at Delhi Gate on Tuesday.
Reportedly, biker Zubair Ahmed, a resident of Delhi Gate, was parking his bike in front of a shop. In the meantime, owner of the shop accused Saeed Ahmed forbade Zubair not to park his bike in front of his shop.
The biker and the shopkeeper exchanged hot words over the issue. Later, shopkeeper Saeed Ahmed took out his pistol and allegedly opened fire at the biker. As a result, Zubair was killed on the spot while his sister Zohra and brother Hamza sustained injuries. —Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday revealed that...
RAWALPINDI: Women, children and motorists suffered as heavy rainfall on Tuesday brought the traffic to halt on the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has expressed deep concern over the threat hurled by the banned...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz , billed as the most formidable opposition party among the anti-government...
ISLAMABAD: The world’s largest democracy India, and its media Monday again made a fool of themselves when it aired...
LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bails of former commissioner Rawalpindi and project...