 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
Yellow journalism biggest threat to freedom of expression: Fawad

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa, while addressing the Defence Day function, has termed fake news and disinformation as threat to national security. In a tweet, he said that his analysis was based on truth and reality. He said that the government was introducing Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) to deal with such threats.

