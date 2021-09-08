Scholars pledge to defend Islamic articles of Constitution

LAHORE: Religious scholars have pledged to defend the Islamic articles of Constitution and laws of land related to the finality of Prophethood and blasphemy against the prophet with full force to foil the conspiracies hatched by the western countries and their lobbies. They were addressing a Fatah-e-Mubeen (clear victory) conference on Tuesday to commemorate the historic unanimous constitutional amendment of Sept 7, 1974 declaring Qadianis non-Muslims by the parliament under the leadership of PPP founder and former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Majlis-e-Ahrar secretary general Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema and other leaders, including Maulana Zahid Al-Rashidi, Syed M Kafil Bukhari, Maulana M Ilyas Chinioti, Maulana Abdul Rauf Farooqi, Dr. Farid Ahmad Paracha, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Rupari, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Qari M Zawar Bahadur, Allama Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer and Mirza M Ayub Baig alos spoke on the occasion.