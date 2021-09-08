Corona cases rise steadily as 98 more die

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active cases of COVID-19 was Tuesday reported 92,315 with 3,316 more people testing positive and 3,270 recovering during the 24 hours.

Ninety-eight corona patients died during the 24 hours, including those under treatment in hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

There were 5,478 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The national positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 6.33%.

Some 52,314 tests were conducted across the country on Monday.

Around 1,067,589 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,186,234 cases have been detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 32,873, Balochistan 32,411, GB 10,065, ICT 101,249, KP 165,512, Punjab 405,005 and Sindh 439,119. About 26,330 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 18,162,771 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday urged the masses to get their second jab and follow safety protocols, as it was the only remedy to avoid contracting the virus. The center took to Twitter to announce the call for public compliance of the vaccination drive and standard operating procedures (SOPs).