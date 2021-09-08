Masarat Alam Bhat named APHC chairman

SRINAGAR: Masarat Alam Bhat, a jailed Kashmiri leader, has been named as the Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, an alliance of several parties that has led political resistance against the Indian rule since the early 90s. Bhat succeeds Syed Ali Geelani, the 91-year-old leader who passed away on Sept. 1 at his residence where the Indian government had detained him for the better part of the last decade, reports the international media.
