Cruelty to janitors

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the cruel treatment meted out to sanitary workers. Of the 1,700 janitors employed on contract by the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, many of whom have been working for more than 10 years, many are paid much less than the minimum wage (Rs14000 in 2019 when minimum wage was Rs17500) Most of these workers are also not registered with either the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) or the Sindh Employees' Social Security Institution (SESSI).Even more torturous is the treatment meted out to the contracted sanitary workers of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Hyderabad. These workers climb into gutters with no protective gear and have to clean the filth with their bare hands. All this makes a mockery of the Sindh government's announcement to raise the minimum wages of unskilled workers to Rs25,000. The authorities concerned should ensure that all sanitary workers receive at least minimum wages, EOBI and SESSI benefits along with safety equipment.
Naeem Sadiq
Karachi
