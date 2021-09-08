Lack of libraries

Kunri, a tehsil in the Umerkot district, has a population of more than 200,000 people, but is deprived of a public library. People from all the villages surrounding Kunri come here to study., but because there is no proper library, students have to face hardships and end up wasting their time.

Recently, students, social workers and activists took to social media and started a trend on Twitter demanding the construction of a library in Kunri. Social, electronic and print media also picked up the story, but, unfortunately, no proper positive reply was given by the authorities. The chief minister of Sindh and elected public representatives of Umerkot should look into the matter to facilitate students.

Imtiaz Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro