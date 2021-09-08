The statement from Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan’s economy was on the ‘right track’ and was gaining momentum every passing day has left me flabbergasted. He claimed that poverty had been reduced and employment opportunities across the country had increased over the past three years. The prime minister also highlighted his government's achievements regarding collection of taxes, an increase in remittances and decrease in the current account deficit, and produced an optimistic picture of the country's economy. However, a different situation is prevailing on the ground.

There is no public sector where the government has fared well. Poverty is on the rise; employment opportunities are scanty giving rise to joblessness at a fast pace; and inflation is skyrocketing. The price-hike has made the lives of the entire nation miserable. Prices of oil products are going up regularly. The foreign debts are exorbitant. Where are the miracles promised by the ruling party before the 2018 elections? It is high time for the country's chief executive to think seriously and grant some relief to the poor. Failure to take any practical measures for the welfare of the people will be disastrous for the future of this hard-earned country.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob