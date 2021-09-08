Lack of justice

Unfortunately, the individualistic culture is on the rise in our society. Influential people use unfair means to stay in service even past the age of retirement. Whereas, regular officers and employees retire in the same grade in which they were hired. How come an organization has rules for seeking and granting repeated contractual extension, but no rules for promotion of diligent, upright and deserving officers?
This self-serving bias, and the administrative injustice accompanying it, leads to grave problems in the lives of individuals and society at large. Let’s reform our identity as a just and collectivist society.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
