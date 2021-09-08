Cracks in the PDM

During his 5-day visit to Multan (September 3-September 7), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated that had the PPP not been betrayed, it would have ousted the government.
Over the last few months, people have witnessed visible cracks in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which are a result of different ideologies of the major parties involved – the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The opposition parties should let the PTI-led government complete its constitutional period so that the nation is able to judge its performance which shall be the basis for its coming to power (or not) in the next general elections. As the saying goes: “a total commitment is a paramount to reaching the ultimate in performance”.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
